At 45, ski jumper Kasai set for record 8th Winter Games

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Japan's Noriaki Kasai soars through the air during the 18th World Cup Ski Jumping competition, in Zakopane, Poland. Kasai is showing no sign of slowing down. One of six male ski jumpers representing Japan in Pyeongchang, the 45-year-old Kasai is taking part in his record eighth Olympics, surpassing Russian luger Albert Demchenko for the most appearances in the Winter Games. Alik Keplicz, File AP Photo