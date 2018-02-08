Freestyle skiers from Belarus looking for more Olympic gold

In this photo taken on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, a freestyle skier from Belarus practices at a national training base just north of Minsk, Belarus. The lessons learned from the vaunted Soviet gymnastics program all those years ago are still producing Olympic gold medalists, in freestyle skiing. Competitors from Belarus won the men’s and women’s aerials gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and they will be in contention again this year in Pyeongchang. Sergei Grits AP Photo