US skeleton sliders want uniform drug testing

FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo, Russia's Sergei Plotnikov challenges for the puck against Finland during their Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany. Six-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Ahn and three former NHL players, including Plotnikov, are among 32 Russian athletes who filed appeals Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, seeking spots at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo