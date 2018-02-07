Shaun White just fine with upping ante on Olympic halfpipe

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, two-time Olympic snowboarder Shaun White trains at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, Alberta. White says he is working on the tricks that Japan's Ayumu Hirano used to win the Winter X Games last month. Hirano became the first person to string together back-to-back 1440-degree jumps in what was widely regarded as the best show snowboarding has ever put on in a halfpipe. White says he’s working on the back-to-back 1440s, too, and insists the world hasn’t seen his best run yet. The Canadian Press via AP, File Jeff McIntosh