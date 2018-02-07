Goaltending gives European underdogs a chance at Olympics

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2010 photo, Atlanta Thrashers coach Craig Ramsay stands behind his bench during an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Ramsay knows Russia has the best men’s hockey team at the Olympics. He just doesn’t think Slovakia is far behind. The former NHL coach is trying to make Slovakia’s players believe they can beat the likes of Canada, Sweden and the United States. Slovakia, Finland and Germany are undoubtedly underdogs in South Korea but have teams - and goaltending - that should make the traditional powerhouses nervous. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo