Sacred trees line the route to Olympic downhill gold medal

FILE - In this March 4, 2017, file photo, United States' Lindsey Vonn competes during the women's World Cup downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea. The most prized Olympic titles in Alpine skiing will be won this month on downhill courses raced only once before. “I think it's very unique,” said Vonn, who was runner-up in the women’s test race. “There are a lot of elements on the Olympic track that aren't on any World Cup course).”