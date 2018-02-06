Boxing glove-wearing Aussie snowboarder ready throw down

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, Australian snowboarder Scotty James, center, celebrates after his first-place finish in the men's Winter X Games superpipe finals at the Buttermilk Ski area north of Aspen, Colo. James will be wearing boxing gloves when he competes at the 2018 Winter Olympics - his not-so-subtle way of reminding himself that any time he drops into the halfpipe, he’s in for a brawl. The Aspen Times via AP, File Anna Stonehouse