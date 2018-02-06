Vonn, Shiffrin represent Alpine's best past, present, future

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, third place in an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, right, is hugged by second-placed United States' Lindsey Vonn, in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. Separated in age by about a decade, Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin head to the Pyeongchang Olympics as the past, present and future of ski racing in the United States and around the world. Alessandro Trovati, File AP Photo