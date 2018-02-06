It's all about the quad at the Pyeongchang Games

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, Nathan Chen performs during the men's free skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif. As olympic figure skaters head to the Pyeongchang Olympics, the men who will compete for medals know what the deciding factor will be: that four-revolution jump, and how many you land. Two-time U.S. champion Chen plans five in his free skate. Tony Avelar, File AP Photo