Peaking for the Olympics: Vonn confident at last WCup race

FILE- In this Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, United States' Lindsey Vonn reacts in the finish area after finishing her run in the women's World Cup downhill ski race in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. Vonn has some unfinished business on her agenda as she heads to the Pyeongchang Olympics. That includes trying to win more medals after missing the last Olympics because of a bad knee. Alessandro Trovati, File AP Photo