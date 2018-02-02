US Olympic sliders: Red, white, blue _ and a green beret

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, United States Olympic Bobsledder Chris Fogt poses for a portrait at the 2013 Team USA Media Summit in Park City, Utah. For whatever reason, sliding sports have always gotten tons of attention from the military, and the team that is wearing red, white and blue in Korea has plenty of people who wear the flag at work as well. Fogt, an Army captain, has done multiple tours overseas. Carlo Allegri, File AP Photo