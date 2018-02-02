Lost on ice: Where have figure skating's rivalries gone?

UFILE - In this Feb. 20, 1988, file photo, U.S. figure skater Brian Boitano, center, who won the gold medal is flanked by silver medalist Brian Orser , left, of Canada, and bronze medalist Alexandre Fadeev, right, of the Soviet Union, at the medal ceremony following the men's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada. U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou is well-versed in the rivalry between American figure skater Brian Boitano and Canadian counterpart Brian Orser, what became known as the “Battle of the Brians” at the 1988 Calgary Olympics. That’s because Boitano is “an inspiration” to Zhou, who fell in love with the sport by watching the sport in part by watching old footage of the two-time world champion on Youtube. Jack Smith, File AP Photo