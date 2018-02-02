All or nothing: Goggia's risky style is irresistible

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018 file photo Italy's Sofia Goggia competes in an alpine skiing, women's World Cup downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo, northern Italy. An icy cold shower first thing in the morning. A knock to her chest, a punch to the head and a quick spit of saliva in the start gate. Then all or nothing. Sofia Goggia's pre-race ritual is designed to raise her alertness level to the point where she's prepared to risk her well-being on every turn of a downhill course. Domenico Stinellis AP Photo