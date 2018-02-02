US speedskaters have altitude adjustment for Winter Games

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, Jonathan Garcia competes in the men's 500 meters during the U.S. Olympic long track speedskating trials in Milwaukee. Americans have adjusted their preparation routine to spend more time training at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, one of the sport’s important venues, ahead of the Pyeongchang Games. Like Pettit, the speedskating venue in South Korea is at sea level. Morry Gash, File AP Photo