WADA recommends IOC use old doping sample bottles in SKorea

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, poses for a photo with Russian athletes who will take part in the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. As punishment for what it deemed a doping scheme during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the International Olympic Committee has invited 169 Russians to compete under a neutral flag using the name "Olympic Athletes from Russia." Pool Photo via AP Grigory Dukor