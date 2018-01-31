Golden Germans: Geisenberger, Loch seek another Olympic win

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, Natalie Geisenberger, of Germany, smiles after finishing her final run to win the gold medal during the women's singles luge competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. German greats Natalie Geisenberger and Felix Loch are the reigning Olympic gold medalists, and the favorites to win more gold in luge at the Pyeongchang Games. Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo