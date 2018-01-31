Orser has 3 potential gold medalists for Pyeongchang Games

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2010, file photo, South Korea's Kim Yu-Na, left, and her coach Brian Orser, right, react after she received her scores for her free skate program in the women's figure skating competition at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia. Eight years ago in Vancouver, he guided Kim to the women's title. In 2014, he helped Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu win the men’s event. He has three potential gold medalists now, including Hanyu. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo