Bigger ice makes a big difference at the Olympics

FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, fans an under-17 World Championship Division II Group A hockey game game between Croatia and Estonia at Kwandong Hockey Center in Gangneung, South Korea. Olympic hockey played on wider international-sized ice changes everything about the style of play and is much different than the NHL. The United States and Canada in the past have needed to adjust to the bigger rinks, though most players going to South Korea are currently playing on it. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo