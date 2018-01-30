Alpine ski techs are out of sight, and key to Olympic glory

This Jan. 11, 2018 photo shows ski technician Leo Mussi working on a ski in a basement space of a hotel in Wengen, Switzerland. Technicians preparing Alpine skis are key to Olympic success in a sport where speeds can touch 90 mph

145 kph) and wins are often decided by hundredths of seconds. Still, the crucial craftsmen are almost unknown to most fans, and do much of their best work out of sight in cellar rooms _ waxing and filing skis to give their racer an edge.