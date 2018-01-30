American twins will have some sisterly company at Olympics

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, United States Olympic Winter Games Hockey players Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, left, and Monique Lamoureux--Morando pose for a portrait at the Team USA Media Summit in Park City, Utah. Women’s hockey will be experiencing a sisterly moment in the Olympics. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando will be playing for the United States at the 2018 Winter Games, and they will have some company in Pyeongchang. U.S. teammate Hannah Brandt’s sister, Marissa, plays for the unified Korean women’s team, and Switzerland has two sets of sisters. Carlo Allegri, File AP Photo