The question at the Olympic Oval: Dutch domination, again?

FILE In this Monday, Feb. 10, 2014 file photo athletes from the Netherlands, from left to right, Silver medallist Jan Smeekens, gold medallist Michel Mulder and bronze medallist Ronald Mulder stand on the podium during the flower ceremony for the men's 500-meter speedskating race at the Adler Arena Skating Center at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Count on the Dutch to dominate the oval at the PyeongChang Olympics, but don't expect them to suffocate opposition like they did in Sochi four years ago. They turned the Olympic hall into a sea of their national color, orange, courtesy of a massive haul of 23 of 36 medals, including eight out of 12 golds. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo