A global tale: Greubel Poser's Olympic story like none other

Driver Jamie Greubel, of the United States, smiles after a first-place win in the women's two-person bobsled World Cup race on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Lake Placid, N.Y. Greubel Poser drives a bobsled for the United States. Her husband competes for Germany. And her sister hails from South Korea. That all intersects at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Hans Pennink AP Photo