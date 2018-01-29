Veteran skater Kostner still young at heart for Olympics

FILE- In this Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Italy's Carolina Kostner performs in the ladies free skating event at the European figure skating championships in Moscow, Russia. Figure skating is a young woman’s game, but that doesn’t bother Carolina Kostner. The Italian skater and five-time European champion will turn 31 the day before the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang next month. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo