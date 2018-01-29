US downhiller Steven Nyman to miss Olympics with knee injury

FILE - In a Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, United States' Steven Nyman competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill training, in Wengen, Switzerland. U.S. Ski and Snowboard said Monday, Jan. 29 that three-time Olympian Steven Nyman will miss the Pyeonchang Games after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Alessandro Trovati, File AP Photo