Broken bones, torn ligaments, more: Lindsey Vonn's injuries

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2009, file photo, defending overall World Cup champion Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, reacts with her arm in a sling after crashing in the first run of an alpine ski, Women's World Cup giant Slalom, in Lienz, Austria. So many injuries have interrupted Vonn’s highly successful skiing career. She has broken bones and torn knee ligaments. She even sliced open her thumb on a champagne bottle during a photo op. Maybe that is why Vonn says her main focus until the Pyeongchang Olympics is to stay healthy. Marco Trovati, File AP Photo