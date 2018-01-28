Chloe Kim: California kid heads to South Korea's games

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2013, file photo, Chloe Kim watches the replay of her second run during the snowboarding superpipe final at the Dew Tour iON Mountain Championships in Breckenridge, Colo. Kim's parents are from South Korea, where the Olympic games will be held starting Feb. 9, 2018. Among the handful of relatives who live there is Chloe's grandma, who has been known to brag about her high-flying granddaughter if, say, she's out to tea with her friends and a picture of Chloe happens to appear in the newspaper, which happens fairly often. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo