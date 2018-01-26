Unfinished: John Daly back in Olympics, seeking some closure

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2014, file photo, John Daly of the United States puts his head in his hands after a bad final run that dropped him out of medal contention during the men's skeleton competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Daly came back to the U.S. skeleton team primarily seeking one thing, and it wasn't a medal. It was closure. A big mistake cost him dearly at the Sochi Olympics four years ago, and now he’s going to Pyeongchang both relaxed and ready for the ending that slipped away last time. Natacha Pisarenko, File AP Photo