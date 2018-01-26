Canada the power heading to Olympic figure skating events

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, Evgenia Medvedeva, of Russia, skates her short program at the European figure skating championships in Moscow, Russia. This seemed to be the province of Medvedeva, the Russian dynamo who won the last two world titles and was undefeated since 2015. But in her final major competition before Pyeongchang, she lost to 15-year-old training partner Alina Zagitova at the European Championships. In Moscow, no less. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo