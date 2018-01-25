Recovery: Wise family's golden moments go beyond Olympics

In this image 2015 provided by Jessica Wise, David Wise, left, and his sister Christy workout in San Marcos, Texas. When the doctor told Christy she would never fly a plane again, her goal was set. The Air Force pilot who lost her leg above the knee in a boating accident set about proving him wrong. Hers is a story of determination, perseverance and also about bringing an already tight-knit family even closer. Her twin sister, Jessica, is a surgeon and her brother, David, is an Olympic gold-medal freeskier. Their work is about giving second chances to amputees in third-world countries. Courtesy Jessica Wise via AP)