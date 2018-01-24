Sam McGuffie: Once an NFL hopeful, now an Olympic bobsledder

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016, file photo, the Swiss team of Rico Peter, Janne Bror van der Zijde, Simon Friedli and Thomas Andrianov, center rear, celebrates its win in the four-man bobsled World Cup race in Lake Placid, N.Y. The U.S. team of Steven Holcomb, rear left, Carlo Valdes, James Reed and Sam McGuffie, front left, took second place. Canada's Chris Spring, Cameron Stones, Lascelles Brown and Samuel Giguere took third place. McGuffie has scored at Notre Dame Stadium. Little did he know he was on a path to the Olympics. McGuffie was a running back at Michigan and Rice, bounced around some NFL and CFL clubs, then got told about bobsledding. Not long afterward, he met Steven Holcomb _ and this season, McGuffie's first Olympic season, has been a tribute to his late friend. Hans Pennink, File AP Photo