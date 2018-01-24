United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort, in San Vigilio di Marebbe, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort, in San Vigilio di Marebbe, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Alessandro Trovati AP Photo
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort, in San Vigilio di Marebbe, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Alessandro Trovati AP Photo

Sports

Vonn, Shiffrin, Ligety lead US Alpine roster for Olympics

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 03:34 PM

PARK CITY, Utah

Past Olympic medalists Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, Ted Ligety and Andrew Weibrecht are among the 22 ski racers named to the U.S. Alpine team heading to the Pyeongchang Games.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced the roster on Wednesday.

Vonn won a downhill gold and super-G bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games, then sat out the Sochi Olympics four years later because of a knee injury. Shiffrin won a slalom gold in 2014, while Ligety owns two golds and Weibrecht has one silver and one bronze.

A couple of familiar faces and multiple-medal winners who are not on the team because they have retired from competition are Bode Miller and Julia Mancuso.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The U.S. men's team includes David Chodounsky, Tommy Ford, Tim Jitloff, Nolan Kasper and Steven Nyman. The women's roster includes Stacey Cook, Megan McJames, Alice Mckennis, Laurenne Ross, Resi Stiegler and Jackie Wiles.

The Olympics open Feb. 9 in South Korea.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

    Gymnast McKayla Maroney alleges in a lawsuit that USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about the abuse she received from Larry Nassar while she was on the team. Her lawyer gives more details on the "draconian" demands she wishes to reverse.

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse
Judge sentences former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison 1:56

Judge sentences former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison
Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game' 1:11

Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game'

View More Video