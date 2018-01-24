North Dakota's Hoff named to Norway's Olympic hockey team

University of North Dakota sophomore forward Ludvig Hoff has been selected to represent Norway at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Hoff, a native of Oslo, is the first UND player to play for Norway in the Winter Olympics. He is the 29th hockey player from the school to compete in the Games.
Hoff has two goals and four assists in 19 games this season. He had four goals and 12 assists in 36 games last year as a freshman.
The 12-team Olympic men's hockey tournament will be held from Feb. 14-25.
