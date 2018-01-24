Bach wants to avoid post-Olympic Russian doping cases

The Olympic rings are displayed at the Main Press Center for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. A team of South Korean officials travelled to North Korea on Tuesday to check logistics for joint events ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in the South, as the rivals exchanged rare visits to each other amid signs of warming ties. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo