Sports

After Bjoerndalen, Petter Northug out of Olympic team

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 08:17 AM

OSLO, Norway

Two-time gold medalist Petter Northug has failed to qualify for Norway's Olympic team.

Tore Ovrebo, head of sports at Norway's Olympic committee, says the 32-year-old Northug had not done well in recent competitions and also had been ill.

At the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Northug won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. He added two team bronze medals four years later in Sochi.

Last week, Ole Einar Bjoerndalen failed to make Norway's biathlon team for Pyeongchang, missing out on a chance to compete at his seventh Olympics.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game'

    Kansas coach Bill Self says after 85-80 loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 23, 2018: " I've never believed that you take out one of your best players because you show him you don't have confidence in him."

Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game'

Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game' 1:11

Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game'

MU's Cuonzo Martin previews Auburn game 5:12

MU's Cuonzo Martin previews Auburn game
Cuonzo Martin: Toughness is a requirement for Mizzou 0:31

Cuonzo Martin: Toughness is a requirement for Mizzou

View More Video