Arielle Gold, Chase Josey earn final US halfpipe spots

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 10:56 PM

PARK CITY, Utah

Arielle Gold was named to the U.S. Olympic halfpipe team and will get a chance to compete at the Pyeongchang Games four years after separating her shoulder during a training run in Sochi and never reaching the starting gate.

Chase Josey picked up the final spot on the men's halfpipe team, thanks to his victory last weekend at the final qualifying event.

Shaun White, Ben Ferguson and Jake Pates had already clinched spots on the team, along with Chloe Kim and Kelly Clark.

Others on the snowboarding team include gold-medalist Jamie Anderson (slopestyle) and Hailey Langland, the 17-year-old who won last year's X Games Big Air contest by becoming the first woman to land a Cab double cork 1080 in competition.

Lindsey Jacobellis, the 2006 silver medalist, made her fourth snowboardcross team.

