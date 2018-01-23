Snowboarder McMorris healed after crash nearly ended career

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Mark McMorris, of Canada, competes in the FIS Snowboard World Cup Big Air event at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing, China. McMorris won the event ahead of New Zealand's Tiarn Collins. After being severely injured nearly a year past, McMorris is heading to the Winter X Games, which take place on the weekend in Aspen, Colo. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo