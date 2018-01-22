Fernandez chasing Spain's 1st Olympic figure skating medal

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Javier Fernandez, of Spain, holds the gold medal on the podium after winning the men's free skating event at the European figure skating championships in Moscow, Russia. Everything will need to go perfectly for the 26-year-old Spaniard who will be participating in his third _ and probably his last _ Olympics. If he pulls through with a performance he is capable of producing, the gold will be well within reach. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo