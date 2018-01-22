Meyers Taylor still remembers the gold that slipped away

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, Elana Meyers Taylor, front, and Kehri Jones, of the United States, come to a stop after racing to a third-place finish in the women's World Cup bobsled race in Whistler, British Columbia. The progression is obvious. Bronze in 2010. Silver in 2014. That would mean Meyers Taylor has one Olympic stone left unturned, and after a very challenging year the U.S. women's bobsledder is starting her final preparations to win the gold that slipped away at the Sochi Games four years ago. The Canadian Press via AP, File Darryl Dyck