Podium finishes earn Kenworthy, Goepper return to Olympics

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 08:59 PM

MAMMOTH, Calif.

Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper each made the U.S. Olympic slopestyle team by finishing second and third in the season's final qualifying contest — the same order they came in four years ago at the Sochi Games.

The skier who led the American slopestyle sweep four years ago, Joss Christensen, has been battling injuries all season and did not qualify for the final.

Kenworthy and Goepper each needed to land on the podium in the final event after missing the top three in a qualifier earlier in the day.

Maggie Voisin was the only woman to get the two podium finishes needed to secure a spot.

Discretionary picks for the freestyle and freeskiing teams will be made later this week.

