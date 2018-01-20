Sports

Kelly Clark wins on halfpipe to seal trip to 5th Olympics

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 10:33 PM

MAMMOTH, Calif.

Kelly Clark qualified for her fifth Olympics with a victory in the season's final halfpipe qualifier.

The 34-year-old Clark, who has an Olympic gold and two bronze medals, finished one spot ahead of 17-year-old Chloe Kim on Saturday night. Kim had already made the U.S. Olympic team and was not attempting her most difficult runs, which include back-to-back 1080 jumps.

Maddie Mastro finished third and also secured her spot. Arielle Gold finished fourth and is a good bet to pick up a discretionary spot. Gold was on the 2014 Olympic team but separated her shoulder in training and didn't compete.

Chase Josey won the men's event to strengthen his chance at picking up America's final halfpipe spot.

Shaun White, Ben Ferguson and Jake Pates had already wrapped up automatic spots. White and Pates skipped the event and Ferguson finished second.

