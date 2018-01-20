A South Korean army soldier stands guard behind a poster showing the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic mascot at the Unification Observation post in Goseong, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The rival Koreas agreed Wednesday to form their first unified Olympic team and have their athletes parade together for the first time in 11 years during the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, officials said.
Sports

Talks open at Korean Olympic unity meeting in Switzerland

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 03:04 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang Winter Games next month.

Sports ministers from both countries have joined the session to build on a breakthrough agreement reached Wednesday at their shared border.

They agreed to march together under a Korean unification flag in the Feb. 9 opening ceremony and field a united women's ice hockey team.

It would be the first time both Korean Olympic committees compete in a single team.

The IOC suggested Friday "more exciting initiatives" will be decided in the talks.

IOC President Thomas Bach says all parties, including the Pyeongchang organizing committee, held a full day of preparation meetings Friday.

