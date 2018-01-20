Without NHL players, Olympic tournament is 'wide open'

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2016, file photo, Russia's Ilya Kovalchuk, center, tries to score as Czech Republic's Ondrej Vitasek, right, and Dominik Furch make a challenge during the Ice Hockey Channel One Cup match in Moscow. Russia is considered the favorite for gold in the upcoming Olympics because it has former NHL players Kovalchuk, Pavel Datsyuk and Andrei Markov. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo