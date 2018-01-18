No-NHL 2018 Olympics makes for unique preparation strategies

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, United States' Brian Gionta 14) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Latvia during a 2006 Winter Olympics men's ice hockey match, in Turin, Italy. When Gionta last played in the Olympics in 2006, his final NHL game before the break allowed him just three days to fly to Italy and get acclimated before suiting up for the United States. It won’t be so much of a whirlwind this time around for the semi-retired U.S. captain and his Olympic teammates, who will get four whole practice days before opening the tournament against Slovenia on Feb. 14.