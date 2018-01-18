Russians to get 'neutral' gray, red uniforms for Olympics

In this handout photo released on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, by Russian outfit company ZASPORT, the official clothing supplier of the Russian National Olympic Committee, shows presented several designs of neutral Olympic uniforms with the logo OAR – Olympic Athlete from Russia, for athletes travelling to South Korea's Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. Under and International Olympic Committee ruling last month that formally banned the Russian team, as many as 200 Russians could end up competing under the Olympic flag next month. Zasport via AP)