Veterans Nagy, Surovy to lead Slovakia at Olympics

Veteran forwards Ladislav Nagy and Tomas Surovy are the most experienced players on the Slovakia team for next month's Olympics in South Korea.
The 38-year-old Nagy played 435 NHL games with St. Louis, Phoenix, Dallas and Los Angeles, scoring 115 goals and adding 196 assists. The 36-year-old Surovy spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
They both now play in the Slovak league, which contributed 10 players to the 25-man squad selected by coach Craig Ramsay.
Most players (14) come from the league in neighboring Czech Republic, which together with Slovakia formed Czechoslovakia until 1993.
Never miss a local story.
Only one player, defenseman Michal Cajkovsky, plays in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.
Slovakia opens the Olympic tournament on Feb. 14 against Russia in a group that also includes the United States and Slovenia.
Comments