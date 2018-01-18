Veterans Nagy, Surovy to lead Slovakia at Olympics

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 27, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Kings left wing Ladislav Nagy of Slovakia celebrates after scoring during the second period of their NHL Hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, in Los Angeles. Veteran forwards Ladislav Nagy and Tomas Surovy are the most experienced players on the Slovak team for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. The 38-year-old Nagy spent 10 seasons in the NHL with St. Louis, Phoenix, Dallas and Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo