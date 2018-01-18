Canada chasing 5th straight Olympic gold under former player

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2017, file photo, Canada head coach Laura Schuler, top center, instructs her team during the third period of a women's hockey game against the United States in San Jose, Calif. Schuler is the first former player to coach the Canadian women, and she is on a one-year break from her job coaching Dartmouth trying to extend Canada’s hold on Olympic gold to five straight at the 2018 Winter Games. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo