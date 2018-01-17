Sports court to start Russian Olympic doping appeals Monday

FILE- In this Friday Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren speaks during a press conference in London. The Court of Arbitration of Sport said Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 it will begin appeals hearings on Monday for 39 Russian athletes disqualified from the Sochi Winter Games for doping and banned for life from the Olympics. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo