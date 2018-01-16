Sports

Ole Einar Bjoerndalen fails to make Norway's Olympic team

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 06:56 AM

OSLO, Norway

Olympic great Ole Einar Bjoerndalen has failed to make Norway's biathlon team for the Pyeongchang Games, missing out on a chance to compete at his seventh Olympics.

With 13 medals, including eight gold, Bjoerndalen is the most decorated Winter Olympian in history.

Tore Ovrebo, the head of sports at the Norwegian Olympic committee, says Bjoerndalen "unfortunately" failed to meet the qualification standard.

The 44-year-old Bjoerndalen first competed at the 1994 Lillehammer Games and won his first Olympic medals four years later in Nagano.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the 2014 Sochi Games, Bjoerndalen won gold in sprint and mixed relay.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes

    Kansas coach Bill Self talks hoops and fashion after his team’s 71-66 victory over West Virginia on Jan. 15, 2018.

Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes

Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes 1:20

Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes
Devonte’ Graham breaks down win over WVU and a ‘crazy’ stat 1:14

Devonte’ Graham breaks down win over WVU and a ‘crazy’ stat
Video shows West Virginia player allegedly punching a Texas Tech fan storming the court 0:35

Video shows West Virginia player allegedly punching a Texas Tech fan storming the court

View More Video