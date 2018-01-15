Martin Erat to captain Czechs at Pyeongchang Olympics

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 file photo, Czech Republic's Martin Erat celebrates after scoring a goal during the Channel One Cup ice hockey match between Sweden and Czech Republic in Moscow, Russia. Veteran forward Martin Erat will lead the Czech Republic’s hockey team as captain at the he Pyeongchang Olympics next month, it was announced on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Pavel Golovkin, file AP Photo