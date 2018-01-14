Shiffrin set up as Olympics star; Vonn, Hirscher big, too

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, Mikaela Shiffrin, of the U.S., celebrates her gold medal in the women's slalom at the alpine skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Shiffrin continues to race as well as she has been, she is setting herself up to be the biggest start of the Pyeongchang Olympics. Not just of Alpine skiing, but the entire Winter Games. Marco Trovati, File AP Photo